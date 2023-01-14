Announcers and viewing options for Seahawks vs. 49ers in NFC Wild Card Round

The No. 7 Seattle Seahawks will take on the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the first game of this season’s Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan. 14. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium, and the game will be available to watch on FOX Sports or to stream via FOX Sports Live with a cable login.

The broadcast crew for the game will feature Joe Davis on the play-by-play and Daryl Johnston as the analyst in the announcer booth. Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink will serve as field reporters.

The Niners enter the game as 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They clinched a playoff berth in Week 15 by winning the NFC West with a victory over none other than their Wild Card opponents. The Seahawks lucked out — after an overtime win against the Rams in Week 18, they were relying on the Lions to beat the Packers with nothing but pride on the line, but Detroit ended up pulling through.