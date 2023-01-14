How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers in Wild Card round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The NFL playoffs will begin on Saturday, Jan. 14. The first Wild Card matchup will see the Seattle Seahawks taking on the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Seahawks vs. 49ers live stream

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Start time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox.com

The Seahawks finished the season with a 9-8 record and in second place in the NFC West. They secured a playoff berth with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and the Detroit Lions knocking out the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. Quarterback Geno Smith has experienced a career resurgence, and a deep playoff run would help him earn a longer contract as the team’s starter.

When these teams met twice in the regular season, the 49ers came away with a win both times. In Week 2, they won 27-7 and then in the rematch for Week 15, they took the 21-13 victory. San Francisco ended the regular season with 10 straight wins. They did so with a quarterback change to Brock Purdy due to injuries and after acquiring RB Christian McCaffrey at the trade deadline. The 49ers finished with a 13-4 record and won the division for the first time since 2019.