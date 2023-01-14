Announcers and viewing options for Chargers-Jaguars in AFC Wild Card Round

The No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers face off against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round on Saturday, January 14. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Al Michaels will be on for play-by-play and Tony Dungy will join the booth as an analyst. Kaylee Hartung will serve as the field reporter.

The game will also be available to stream on Peacock and NFL+, as well as through the NBC Sports app with a cable login. Those who don’t have access to any of these options can sign up for a free trial on FuboTV.

The Chargers enter as one-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 47.5. As the higher seed, Jacksonville will host the matchup at TIAA Bank Field. The Chargers clinched in Week 16, and the Jaguars emerged atop the AFC South after a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.