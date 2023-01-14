How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars in Wild Card round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The NFL Playoffs will get started on Saturday, Jan. 14 with two Wild Card games. The second game of the day will see the No. 5 seed Los Angeles Chargers hitting the road to take on the No. 4 seeded Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Chargers vs. Jaguars live stream

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: NBC.com live stream

Los Angeles finished with a 10-7 regular season record and in second place in the AFC West. This was their best season since a 12-4 finish in 2018. They made the playoffs that year, beat the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round, but then lost to the New England Patriots in the Divisional round. The Chargers won four of their last five games in the regular season. They dropped the season finale to the Denver Broncos but were resting starters to prepare for the playoffs.

The Jaguars won the lone regular season matchup between these teams. In Week 3, Jacksonville secured the 38-10 win at home. The Jaguars ended the season, winning five games in a row. They took down the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 to clinch the AFC South. It was their first division title since 2017. That year, they beat the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Divisional round. They lost to the New England Patriots 24-20 in the AFC Championship game.