Betting the over/under for Seahawks-49ers in the Wild Card Round

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14 while airing on FOX.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 9.5 points with a total of 42. We’ll focus on that over/under with analysis from a betting perspective below.

Over/under pick: Seahawks vs. 49ers

Take the over, right? It’s not that simple when sorting through the numbers. Seattle has gone under the total in four straight games. That includes a 21-13 loss to this same San Francisco team on Dec. 15. The Seahawks also fell under the total in a 24-10 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs the following week, so it's not like Seattle was facing sluggish offenses. On top of that, we know the 49ers' defense will come to play, as they have allowed 17 or fewer points in eight of their last 10 games. Both 49ers-Seahawks games fell under the total with 34 combined points in both contests.

Now let’s look at the 49ers, who have gone over the total in five of their last six outings. The aforementioned Dec. 15 game against Seattle was San Francisco’s only under in the last month of the season. The 49ers have scored 33+ points in five of its last six games, serving as the main reason for that over trend.

So which way will this one fall? The 49ers should keep rolling on offense against a Seattle defense that ranks 25th in opponent scoring and 21st in yardage allowed. The Seahawks will have problems against San Francisco’s top defense, Geno Smith and company should still be able to put together several scoring drives.

The Pick: Over 42