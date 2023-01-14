NFL DFS picks for Chargers v. Jaguars DraftKings Showdown strategy in Wild Card game

The No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers will face the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round on Saturday, January 14. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Injuries

Los Angeles only has one player with an injury designation heading into the weekend. Wid receiver Mike Williams is questionable with a back injury. He didn't log a practice all week.

The Jaguars have five players that are all listed as questionable. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), LS Ross Matiscik (back), WR Kendric Pryor (shoulder) and OL Brandon Scherff (abdomen) could miss Saturday’s game.

Captain’s Chair

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers — $17,100

These teams matched up in Week 3, and the Jags took the big 38-10 win. It was an early season struggle for the Chargers' offense that painted the outlook for their season with concern. Luckily, they bounced back. Ekeler should see plenty of carries on the ground and typically is top of the team in targets as well. He has as much upside as any player in this matchup which earns the Captian’s Chair.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers — $16,200

If I told you that Herbert threw the ball 45 times when these teams first matched up, how would you think he did? He completed 25 of the passes for 297 yards with one touchdown and an interception. Luckily, Herbert finished the season strongly and has been able to take advantage of his pass-catchers. Throw in that the Jags are giving up the eighth-most DFS points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and you can see why Herbert should be your Captain.

Value Plays

Riley Patterson, K, Jacksonville Jaguars — $3,800

As Jacksonville improved throughout the season, Patterson saw more and more chances. In the first matchup against Los Angeles, he connected on all three field goals and all three extra-point attempts. With how well Jacksonville has been able to move the ball, Patterson should continue to get several looks in this game.

Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers — $4,800

Everett had a roller-coaster season. There were times when he looked like one of the most beneficial tight ends in the league and others when he was nonexistent in the offense. Everett does have upside in this game, as the Jags' defense is allowing the eighth-most DFS points to opposing tight ends. He also tends to do better when there are injuries to the wide receiving corps. Mike Williams is banged up leading into this game so Everett may see some extra looks.