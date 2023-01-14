Best Jaguars player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars will host the No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. This is a rematch from a Week 3 regular season game that saw the Jags take the 38-10 win on the road.

Here are our best prop bets for this Wild card matchup. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Travis Etienne, over 75.5 rushing yards (-125)

Even though it feels like a lifetime ago, the Jaguars ran for 151 yards against the Chargers in Week 3. Etienne was still playing behind James Robinson and had 13 carries for 45 yards, while Robinson had 17 carries or 100 yards and a touchdown. Etienne wasn’t used much in the regular season finale, but before that had three straight games with at least 83 rushing yards. He should finish with at least 76 on Saturday.

Evan Engram, under 40.5 receiving yards (-115)

Engram has had stretches where he looks like a reliable receiving option for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, in the past two games, he had 27 yards and 16 yards, respectively. I think we see Engram bring in a decent target share in the matchup, but I think he stays under 41 receiving yards for the third-straight game.

Zay Jones, under 4.5 receptions (+105)

Jones has had fewer than five receptions in three straight games. He did catch six passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns in Week 15, but defenses have started keying on him more. I think this pressure, even from a beatable Los Angeles secondary, will see him bring in fewer than five receptions.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.