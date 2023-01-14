 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Chargers player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for the Chargers vs. Jaguars in the 2023 Wild Card round.

By TeddyRicketson
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert after scoring a touchdown against the LA Rams at SoFi Stadium. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers will face off with the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the AFC playoffs. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14, with the game airing on NBC.

Here are our best prop bets for the Chargers with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Austin Ekeler, under 91.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Ekeler and the Chargers didn’t have a good outing the first time they played the Jaguars. Their offense sputtered in Week 3, and Ekeler only had four carries for five yards and eight receptions for another 48. I think he has a solid performance on Saturday, but he has had a combined 92 yards in only three of his last seven games.

Keenan Allen, under 6.5 receptions (-135)

Allen’s teammate Mike Williams has been ruled out in this game after not practicing all week. Allen has been on a tear since returning from injury and has at least seven receptions in four of his last five games. Still, this is a large line, and Jacksonville should be able to keep Allen under seven receptions.

Josh Palmer, over 49.5 receiving yards (-115)

Palmer should be the prime beneficiary of Williams being sidelined. When these teams met in the regular season, Palmer shined, catching six of his nine targets for 99 yards in a game that didn’t have Keenan Allen. He should be in line for another solid game as the Chargers look to rebound from their early season loss against the Jags.

