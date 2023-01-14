Best Chargers player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers will face off with the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the AFC playoffs. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14, with the game airing on NBC.

Here are our best prop bets for the Chargers with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Austin Ekeler, under 91.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Ekeler and the Chargers didn’t have a good outing the first time they played the Jaguars. Their offense sputtered in Week 3, and Ekeler only had four carries for five yards and eight receptions for another 48. I think he has a solid performance on Saturday, but he has had a combined 92 yards in only three of his last seven games.

Keenan Allen, under 6.5 receptions (-135)

Allen’s teammate Mike Williams has been ruled out in this game after not practicing all week. Allen has been on a tear since returning from injury and has at least seven receptions in four of his last five games. Still, this is a large line, and Jacksonville should be able to keep Allen under seven receptions.

Josh Palmer, over 49.5 receiving yards (-115)

Palmer should be the prime beneficiary of Williams being sidelined. When these teams met in the regular season, Palmer shined, catching six of his nine targets for 99 yards in a game that didn’t have Keenan Allen. He should be in line for another solid game as the Chargers look to rebound from their early season loss against the Jags.