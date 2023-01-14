NFL weather forecast for Seahawks-49ers Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Wild Card round for this year's NFL playoff kicks off Saturday. At 4:30 p.m. ET, the Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara. This will be the third time they’ve faced off this season, with the 49ers winning both previous matchups.

Weather for Seahawks vs. 49ers in Wild Card round

Forecast

It looks like there is some rain in the forecast. The percentages are right around 50% from 4 p,m. ET to 7 p.m. ET. I would fully expect this weather to have a bit of an impact on this outcome. The wind gusts are expected to be 10 mph. It won't be too cold as the temperature will be right around 53 degrees for the majority of the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

Both teams should rely on their running back a bit more. Both quarterbacks are starting their first career playoff game, but Purdy is much less experienced. With how good the 49ers' run defense is, I think the Seahawks will be forced to pass more than they would want. For the 49ers, I expect a big day from Christian McCaffrey on the ground.