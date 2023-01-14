 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL weather forecast for Chargers-Jaguars Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The weather report can impact fantasy football and betting. We break down the important information you need to prepare for the matchup between the Chargers and Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Super Wild Card Weekend.

By BenHall1
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Wild Card round for the 2022-23 playoffs starts this week. Saturday, the Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be on NBC.

Weather for Chargers vs. Jaguars in Wild Card round

Forecast

The weather looks to be fine in Jacksonville for this matchup. It is expected to be a little colder than usual however right around 51 degrees. It will also be breezy as the winds are set for 16 mph at game time.

Fantasy/betting implications

I don’t see the weather having a big impact on betting or fantasy implications. It looks like it will be colder than normal in Jacksonville, but still warmer than in most areas. I think both teams will still be able to throw the ball as much as usual. This should be a high-scoring matchup.

