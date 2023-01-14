NFL DFS picks for Seahawks-49ers DraftKings Showdown strategy in Wild Card game

The No. 7 Seattle Seahawks will take on the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. This will be the third matchup between these divisional opponents, with the 49ers winning both in the regular season.

Injuries

The Seahawks have yet to rule out any players. Guard Phil Haynes, RB DeeJay Dallas, DE Shelby Harris and CB Xavier Crawford are all listed as questionable.

The 49ers have a brief injury report for Saturday’s game. The only players ruled out are QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and CB Ambry Thomas (ankle). No players are listed as questionable on the report.

Captain’s Chair

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers — $18,600

McCaffrey does a little bit of everything for the 49ers. They have yet to lose a game since he has been on the team. While considered an injury risk, CMC has continued his dual-threat ways and continues to dominate on the ground and through the air. When he played the Seahawks in Week 15, McCaffrey had 26 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown and added six receptions for 30 more yards.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks — $13,200

Metcalf has played San Francisco twice this year. He has combined for 11 receptions on 15 targets for 90 yards. Metcalf has taken a backseat in the touchdown department to teammate Tyler Lockett, but the latter has been dealing with an injury. The 49ers are allowing the sixth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers.

Value Plays

49ers D/ST — $5,200

San Francisco has allowed a combined 20 points to Seattle through the two games that they have played so far. Seattle’s offense has struggled at times this year, and they are banged up with injuries on a short week. Between Lockett and running back Kenneth Walker, their offense could be stunted, which benefits the outlook for the 49ers' defensive unit.

Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers — $4,200

In the first game these teams played, Gould connected on two of his three field goals and all three of his extra-point attempts. In the rematch, he missed his lone field goal attempts but hit all three of his extra-point looks. Gould is a veteran kicker that won’t be lost in the moment of a playoff game. The Seattle defense is going to have to step up so if they are able to slow down the San Fran offense at all, look for Gould to get ample looks.