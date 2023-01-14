Joshua Palmer fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chargers WR in Wild Card Round?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer will get a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars secondary on Saturday night. If you are considering him as you put together your DFS lineup for the weekend, below is an overview of what to think about before you lock in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer ($5,300)

Palmer could be in line for a bigger role this weekend if Mike Williams is unable to suit up for Los Angeles on Saturday as he would operate as the primary deep threat. Williams suffered a back injury and missed practice earlier this week and even if he’s limited, Palmer should look to take advantage of increased looks from Justin Herbert. He will face a Jaguars defense that ranks 28th in passing yards allowed per game (238.5).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Williams is out, there is tremendous value to Palmer at this price. Keenan Allen will certainly see a high number of passes thrown his way, but if Palmer breaks away for a touchdown on one play, he’s already worth a start in your fantasy lineup. Check the injury reports before making a decision on Palmer.