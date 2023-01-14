Keenan Allen fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chargers WR in Wild Card Round?

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to play a big role in whether they advance to the next round in Saturday night’s Wild Card round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you are trying to configure your DFS lineup, here’s a look at what to consider before making a decision in Allen.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen ($7,000)

Allen is the most expensive wide receiver on Saturday and is such an important piece to this offense when healthy. In 10 games this season, he caught 66 balls for 752 yards with four touchdown receptions. Allen reached 80 receiving yards in five of his last six games down the stretch, and he will face a Jaguars defense that ranks 28th in opponent passing yards per game (238.5) this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You’ll need to pay a rather large price to get him, but Allen could certainly be worth a start based on his high floor which would be raised even higher if he can find a way into the end zone on Saturday night. The Chargers' gameplan likely includes double-digit targets to their top pass catcher, and he is in a position to excel in this spot.