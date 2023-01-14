Austin Ekeler fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chargers RB in Wild Card Round?

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will take the field on Saturday night for a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is an intriguing option to insert into your DFS lineup this weekend and if you are considering him, here’s a look at what to think about before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler ($8,100)

Ekeler is the second-most expensive DFS option among running backs on Saturday behind only Christian McCaffrey. On the season, he has averaged 4.5 yards per carry with 915 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. Ekeler has also been a huge part of the passing attack, catching 107 balls for 722 yards with five receiving scores. He will face a Jaguars defense that ranks 12th in opponent rushing yards allowed per game (114.8) and seventh in yards per rush attempt (4.2).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Ekeler may not be set up for a ton of rushing success, but it’s his role in the passing game that is extremely valuable for DFS players. Ekeler has received double-digit targets in five games this season and if he gets even close to that many looks, he’s a phenomenal play on Saturday night. He is well worth a spot in your lineup if you’d like to spend some cash on the running back spot.