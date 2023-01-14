Justin Herbert fantasy outlook: Start or sit Chargers QB in Wild Card Round?

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will hit the road Saturday night for a Wild Card matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to consider before locking in your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert ($6,600)

Herbert is the most expensive quarterback among all of the QBs taking the field on Saturday and for good reason after a strong regular season with the Chargers. He completed 68.2% of passes for 4,739 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions heading into this contest with a juicy matchup against the Jags. Jacksonville ranks 28th in passing yards allowed per game (238.5). Herbert faced this defense on September 25th and really struggled in a 38-10 home loss. He completed 25-of-45 passes for 297 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Herbert should be fired up to get another shot against this defense that does not do very well against the pass. However, he is a bit expensive, and you probably won’t find a ton of value at this price. It might make sense to go cheaper at quarterback and spend money elsewhere to beef up the lineup.