Cowboys final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Buccaneers

We take a look at Dallas’ final injury report for their Wild Card game.

The No. 5 Dallas Cowboys take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round this weekend. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, January 16. The Cowboys are close to full health at exactly the right time as they head to Raymond James Stadium to start the playoffs.

Cowboys final injury report

Out: CB Trayvon Mullen (illness)
Doubtful: N/A
Questionable: N/A

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: C Tyler Biadasz (ankle), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), T Tyron Smith (knee)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Cowboys in Wild Card round

Mullen has added 16 tackles this season, but has not played in every game, so his absence shouldn’t affect the Cowboys’ defense to a point of concern. The rest of the active roster is healthy, which hasn’t been the case all season in Dallas. The Cowboys enter as 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

