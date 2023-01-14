Buccaneers final injury report and what it means for Wild Card matchup vs. Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys for its NFC Wild Card matchup on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The team released its final injury report for the postseason and matchup on Saturday and we’ll go over it below.

Buccaneers final injury report

Out: N/A

Doubtful: OG Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder), TE Kyle Rudolph (knee)

Questionable: CB Carlton Davis (shoulder), S Mike Edwards (hip), C Robert Hainsey (hamstring), OL John Molchon (ankle), OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral), S Keanu Neal (hip), S Logan Ryan (knee), OT Donovan Smith (foot), NT Vita Vea (calf)

Notable players on in-week report removed from final: WR Mike Evans (illness), Julio Jones (knee), Sean Murphy-Bunting (shoulder)

How the team’s injuries may affect the Buccaneers in Wild Card round

The Buccaneers have been banged up in the back half of the season and it’s not a surprise to see so many so many players on the final injury report. Offensive guard Nick Leverett being doubtful could create some potential problems for the offense as they try to protect Tom Brady against the likes of Micah Parsons and company. Leverett stepped in for a struggling Luke Goedeke in Week 8 and played every offensive snap for the rest if the season. Even as the Bucs continued to struggle at points throughout the year, Leverett was quietly cited as one of the important pieced keeping the offense from falling into total collapse.

On defense, the game-time status of cornerback Calton Davis and safety Mike Edwards will be something to keep an eye out for as the Bucs secondary can ill afford to have either veteran stalwart miss this contest.