Brock Purdy fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers QB in Wild Card Round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Brock Purdy ahead of the 49ers’ Wild Card matchup against the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By pete.hernandez
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 08: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up during pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers face their division rival Seattle Seahawks as part of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, with their second win coming with quarterback Brock Purdy under center, who threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Can the rookie channel another efficient performance this weekend against the Seahawks in the first NFL playoff game of his career?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Brock Purdy ($5,500)

Purdy is priced at $5,500 at DraftKings for San Francisco’s playoff matchup, which is the least expensive option of the four starting quarterbacks on the Saturday slate. That being said, one could argue that the rookie has the most talented offensive roster around him when compared to Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, and Geno Smith. If you are looking to build a more well-rounded DFS roster, Purdy can present excellent return value as he faces arguably a perfect matchup.

Over the last month, Purdy has exceeded expectations as the starting quarterback, ranking second in yards per pass attempt (8.9) over the last four weeks. His touchdown percentage of 8.7% is second among all qualifying quarterbacks in that same span, behind only Josh Allen.

Seattle’s defense has by no means held its own against opposing signal-callers. They allow the 10th-most yards per completion (11.3), rank 20th in yards per attempt, and 29th in yards after the catch. If there were ever a defense for Purdy to exploit, it’s the Seahawks' secondary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you are adamant about rolling with one of the more expensive options, feel free to roll with Purdy as a starter in DFS lineups. The 49ers quarterback has a great opportunity to benefit from his talented receiving corps exploiting a leaky Seattle defense, and all he needs to do is find the open man. Better yet, you should be able to pick up a solid flex with your extra salary.

