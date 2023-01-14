Full undercard for KSI vs. Faze Temperrr amateur boxing fight

YouTube personality and aspiring rapper KSI makes his return to the boxing ring to take on social media personality FaZe Temperrr in an amateur boxing match. The fight will take place on Saturday, December 14 at Wembley Arena on London, England.

The card will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the main event scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. The fight is on DAZN PPV and has a price of $39.99.

The fight card features seven bouts, six of which will be four rounds. The main event is scheduled for six rounds. Other personalities scheduled to be in the ring are British DJ Tom Zanetti and rapper Swarmz.

KSI’s ring career began win a knockout win over Joe Weller. He had consecutive matches against YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler Logan Paul, with a draw in the first fight and a win (his only as a “professional”) in the second fight on November 9, 2019. He has followed that up with wins over rapper Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on August 27, 2022.

KSI was originally scheduled to fight MMA fighter Dillon Danis, but Danis pulled out of the fight several days ago with no reason given.

This is an amateur fight and DraftKings Sportsbook does not have a betting line.

Full Card for KSI vs. Faze Temperrr