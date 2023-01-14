KSI vs. Faze Temperrr fight time, live stream, more for amateur boxing bout

Popular YouTube personality and part-time rapper KSI is back in the boxing ring and will face Faze Temperrr on DAZN PPV in an event titled MF & DAZN X Series 4 Uncaged. The event will be held on Saturday, January 14 at Wembley Arena in London, England

The main event bout is scheduled for six rounds and headlines a seven-fight card featuring social media personalities and rappers.

How to watch KSI vs. Faze Temperrr

The card is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET with the main event scheduled for around 5 p.m. ET.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

KSI’s ring career began win a knockout win over Joe Weller. He had consecutive matches against YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler Logan Paul, and defeated Paul (his only as a “professional”) in the second fight on November 9, 2019. He has followed that up with wins over rapper Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night in August 27, 2022.

KSI was originally scheduled to fight MMA fighter Dillon Danis, but Danis pulled out of the fight several days ago with no reason given. FaZe Temperrr replaced him. He is a social media personality based out of Brazil with 1.7 million followers on Instagram. He is making his fourth in-ring appearance and has an amateur record of 2-1-0.

This is an amateur fight and DraftKings Sportsbook does not have a betting line.

Full card for KSI vs. Faze Temperrr