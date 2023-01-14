Why isn’t Naomi Osaka playing at Australian Open in 2023?

Naomi Osaka will not be playing in the Australian Open later this month. The two-time Australian Open champion (2019, 2021) withdrew from the tournament on Saturday, and then announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “I’ll see you guys at the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024.”

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

The 25-year-old has won four Grand Slam titles since 2018. She opted out of the 2022 Australian Open while on a hiatus from tennis. She beat Serena Williams in the 2021 semifinals in Melbourne.

Osaka wrote, “These few months away from the sport has [sic] really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to...I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.’”