KSI vs. Faze Temperrr: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

YouTube personality and aspiring rapper KSI makes his return to the boxing ring to take on social media personality FaZe Temperrr in an amateur boxing match. The fight will take place on Saturday, December 14 at Wembley Arena on London, England.

DAZN PPV has coverage of the fight and it can be ordered for $39.99. The full card starts at 2 p.m. ET with ring walks for the main event expected around 5 p.m. ET.

KSI is 1-0-1 in amateur fights, 2-0 in exhibitions, and 1-0 in his pro career. He was originally scheduled to fight MMA fighter Dillon Danis, but Danis pulled out of the fight several days ago with no reason given. He won two fights on August 27, 2022 defeating rapper Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda. FaZe Temperrr last fight was a knockout win over rapper Overflow in November.

This is an exhibition fight and DraftKings Sportsbook does not have a betting line.

KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD