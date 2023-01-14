How much are KSI-Faze Temperrr getting paid for Saturday’s amateur boxing bout

YouTube Boxing returns to DAZN PPV this weekend when social media personality and aspiring rapper KSI returns to the ring against FaZe Temperrr in MF x DAZN X Series. The fight will be Saturday, December 14 at Wembley Arena in London.

DAZN PPV will broadcast the card starting at 2 p.m. ET with the feature bout expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET. The card can be purchased by subscribers for $39.99.

The fight card features seven bouts, six of which will be four rounds. The main event is scheduled for six rounds. Other personalities under the “Misfits Boxing” banner scheduled to be in the ring are British DJ Tom Zanetti and rapper Swarmz.

Neither fighters purse has been revealed. KSI is a partner with DAZN for these fights. He reportedly made nearly $1 million for the fights against Paul and the two fights on August 27. If KSI is getting paid based on PPV sales, we have two potential comps. In 2018, his first fight against Logan Paul did somewhere north of 1 million PPV buys. Eddie Hearn claims the 2019 rematch did somewhere near 1 million PPV buys. Even if this bout “only” does 500,000 PPV buys, that’s $20 million to split up. KSI is likely getting a seven figure guarantee for the fight, while Temperrr is likely getting something south of $500,000 as his guaranteed money.

KSI boxing career is mostly known for his matches against YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler Logan Paul, and defeated Paul (his only as a “professional”) in the second fight on November 9, 2019. He has followed that up with wins over rapper Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on the same night in August 27, 2022.

KSI was originally scheduled to fight MMA fighter Dillon Danis, but Danis pulled out of the fight several days ago with no reason given. FaZe Temperrr is a social media personality based out of Brazil. He has 1.7 million followers on Instagram. He is making his fourth in-ring appearance and has an amateur record of 2-1-0.

This is an amateur fight and DraftKings Sportsbook does not have a betting line.

Full Card for KSI vs. Faze Temperrr