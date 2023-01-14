George Kittle fantasy outlook: Start or sit 49ers TE in Wild Card round?

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off with an NFC West matchup, as the San Francisco 49ers play host to the Seattle Seahawks. The last time these two met, George Kittle put together a 93-yard, two-touchdown performance to defeat the Seahawks in Week 15. Is it safe to roll with Kittle as the best tight-end option in lineups for the Saturday slate?

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle ($5,900)

To the surprise of no one, Kittle’s $5,900 price tag at DraftKings makes him the most expensive tight end on the Saturday slate, which is well-justified. Since Brock Purdy took over the starting quarterback job in San Francisco, Kittle has had a 22.2% target share and 23.9% air-yard share among 49ers receivers, with seven touchdowns in his last four games. If Deebo Samuel isn’t the focal point of the offense on Saturday, chances are it will be Kittle.

The matchup works in his favor as well, as the Seahawks allow the second-most DKFP to opposing tight ends this season (16.7 PPG). Seattle also allowed the second-most receiving yards per game to tight ends in the regular season, and by giving up the fourth-most yards after the catch it should set up Kittle to do damage when given space. San Francisco may have a stacked offense with playmakers liable to go off at a moment’s notice, but Kittle is one of the few surefire options to put together an efficient performance on a given week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Jacksonville Jaguars’ Evan Engram is the only other TE option worth considering on Saturday, and his $4,200 price tag will surely entice players that prefer to be frugal with their salary budget. But Engram presents a truly risky bet, as he’s proven to be inconsistent throughout the fantasy season. Kittle is as good as they come and is one of the few elite options at his position, and better yet he’s a focal point of the offense. Roll with him this weekend.