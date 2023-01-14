Kenneth Walker fantasy outlook: Start or sit Seahawks RB in Wild Card round?

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the San Francisco 49ers to kick off the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend, marking the third game between these two teams this season. Kenneth Walker III, who had a breakout rookie season in Seattle, struggled to run against this San Francisco defense when they last met. What are the chances that he can put together a stronger performance come Saturday afternoon?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ($5,900)

Walker is priced at $5,900 at DraftKings, making him the third-most-expensive tailback on the Saturday wild card slate. Make no mistake, for all his success in his rookie season, it’s tough to feel confident going into a matchup versus a stingy 49ers defense. San Francisco ranks in the top four against the run, and they’ve given up the fewest DKFP (17.0 PPG) to opposing running backs.

Granted, he was banged up when Seattle last faced San Francisco in Week 15, but he still managed to post just 47 rushing yards on 12 carries. He also added four receptions for 32 yards without a touchdown through the air or on the ground.

If San Francisco bottles up the ground game, which feels likely, then Seattle could very well transition to a pass-heavy option. In that scenario, Walker would likely cede snaps to DeeJay Dallas, who had 17 receptions for 126 receiving yards this season. There are way too many big ifs in order to envision Walker having a semblance of success against the 49ers' defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. With many expecting a San Francisco rout on Saturday, the likely game script would mean the Seahawks are forced to throw the ball early and often. That would take Walker out of the game, making Dallas a sleeper option at a more affordable price tag ($4,200). It’s not rocket science to see how tough a matchup this is for Walker, so it’s better to keep him out of fantasy lineups.