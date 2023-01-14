DK Metcalf fantasy outlook: Start or sit Seahawks WR in Wild Card round?

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the San Francisco 49ers as they kick off the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend. Despite losing both regular season games to San Francisco, DK Metcalf has averaged a solid 8.2 yards per reception when facing his NFC West rival this year. Can he string together a couple of big plays and put together a solid fantasy performance when they meet again on Saturday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf ($6,200)

Metcalf is priced at $6,200 at DraftKings, making him the second-most expensive receiver on the Saturday slate, behind only Keenan Allen. Although at first glance it would appear that this matchup poses a nightmare for Seattle’s offense, there is a chance that their receivers could have a solid outing, so long as the game script goes according to plan. Despite San Franciso ranking in the top four against the pass, they gave up the fifth-most DKFP (37.8 PPG) to opposing receivers this season.

The reason for that is due to the tendency for their opponents to face a negative game script. Even if San Franciso jumps to an early double-digit lead versus Seattle, it should force Geno Smith to make plays with his arm as a catch-up. Thankfully, he has a talented receiver in Metcalf to target.

Metcalf has at least eight targets in his last seven games and with his tendency to make big plays, all he needs is one opportunity to reap the fantasy benefits. With the Seahawks as a near double-digit underdog in this one, there should be no concern about Metcalf getting a high volume of targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Seattle’s chances of pulling off the upset may be slim, but that doesn’t mean Metcalf can’t put together a strong outing in the effort. With a high volume of looks likely to come his way, feel free to roll with the Seahawks wideout in your lineup. Seattle will need to leverage the passing game for any hope of an upset, which works in Metcalf’s favor.