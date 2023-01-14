Tyler Lockett fantasy outlook: Start or sit Seahawks WR in Wild Card round?

The Seattle Seahawks kick off the NFL’s Super Wild Card weekend slate as underdogs versus the San Francisco 49ers. San Franciso’s defense has been elite on multiple levels this season, but wide receiver Tyler Lockett has managed to find success in his two matchups versus the 49ers in the regular season. How valuable can he be if plugged into fantasy lineups for Saturday’s slate?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett ($6,000)

Lockett is priced at $6,000 at DraftKings, making him the fourth-most expensive receiver on the Saturday slate and the second-most expensive Seahawks wideout, behind DK Metcalf. If there was one Seahawks offensive player to benefit from being underdogs versus the 49ers' stingy defense it would be Lockett, who has posted strong numbers when these two teams met in the regular season.

The Seahawks receiver caught nine of his 11 targets for 107 yards back in Week 2, and in Week 15 he had seven catches for 68 yards. Though the 49ers rank in the top four in pass defense, they actually give up the fifth-most DKFP (37.8 PPG) to opposing receivers. When their opponents play from behind, it brings the passing game to the forefront, which benefits the receivers.

Lockett had a 21.3% target share and 29.3% air yard share this season, and he remains arguably the number one deep threat for Geno Smith when he airs it out. Expect Seattle to play from behind at some point as near double-digit underdogs, which means Smith should be more than willing to look Lockett’s way early and often.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Lockett easily has a knack for making big plays, which works perfectly well for a single-game slate lineup. With San Francisco’s zone-based coverage likely to cede a number of huge gains over the top at some point, the Seahawks wideout has strong value despite the tough matchup. Roll with him in lineups for Saturday’s slate.