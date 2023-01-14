Trevor Lawrence fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars QB in Wild Card Round?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play his first playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night at home. If you are working on your DFS lineup for the weekend, here’s an overview of what to think about when evaluating Lawrence.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ($5,700)

Lawrence put together a significantly better season in Year 2 compared to Year 1 when Urban Meyer was in charge of a complete mess of a franchise in his rookie season. He certainly has the look of a quarterback who can start in the NFL for a long time, completing 66.3% of passes for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. Now he has a matchup with the Chargers defense that ranks 21st in yards per pass attempt (6.7).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lawrence is the second most expensive quarterback on Saturday and with a relatively high point total, there should be plenty of points scored in this game. The Jags QB has tremendous value compared to his opponent Justin Herbert, and he’s worth a play in your quarterback slot as you enter your DFS lineup.