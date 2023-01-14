Breaking down the odds for Denver Broncos’ next head coach

The Denver Broncos entered the 2022-23 season with aspirations to be a Super Bowl contender, only to see their campaign end in the worst-case scenario. The Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West, while firing their first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Week 16. Denver’s significant trade for Russell Wilson in the offseason failed to pay off, as the veteran signal-caller had his statistically worst season in completion percentage, touchdowns, and passer rating.

Denver’s next head coach will inherit a strong defense that, despite the offense's limitations, gave up just 21.1 PPG last season. They also boast a top receiving duo in Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and for all his struggles last season, Wilson has a great shot at returning to form in 2023 with the right play-caller.

Here are the odds for the Broncos’ next head coach at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 10 favorites for new Broncos head coach

Dan Quinn +175

Sean Payton +250

Jim Harbaugh +600

Jim Caldwell +1400

David Shaw +1500

Shane Steichen +2000

Demeco Ryans +2000

Ejiro Evero +2000

Jonathan Gannon +3000

Frank Reich +3000

Dan Quinn, +175

Quinn has six years of head coaching experience during his tenure with the Falcons, accumulating a 43-42 record while reaching the Super Bowl in the 2016 season. He was a head coaching finalist for the Broncos last season and was previously linked to General Manager George Patton back in 2015 for the then-vacant Vikings head coaching position. Quinn’s recent success in Dallas has surely helped draw interest from a number of franchises, including the Broncos.

Since serving as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator back in 2020, Dallas has finished seventh and fifth in scoring defense respectively in the last two seasons. While finding the right play-caller will be key in turning around the Broncos’ last-ranked scoring offense, Quinn’s experience on the other side of the ball should help Denver retain its elite defense in 2023.

Sean Payton, +250

Payton has a Super Bowl victory on his resume while overseeing some of the best offenses in NFL history, led by his connection with future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees. He has 15 years of head coaching experience with a 152-89 record to his name, which amounts to a 63 winning percentage. His Saints teams finished either first or second in the division in all but four of his coaching seasons, and those four years were the lone instances of New Orleans missing the playoffs.

The Broncos would likely need to surrender assets in order to acquire Payton from the Saints via trade, as he is still under contract with the franchise. But his extensive coaching experience and success on the biggest stage are clear reasons why he’s a favorite for Denver.

Jim Harbaugh, +600

Continuing the trend of finding proven candidates with experience, it’s no question as to why Harbaugh is among the favorites to helm the Broncos next season. He’s had success as head coach at both the college and professional levels while turning around an underwhelming franchise the last time he was in the NFL. Harbaugh went 44-19-1 as coach of the San Franciso 49ers, reaching two NFC Championship games and reaching one Super Bowl.

His strategy around playing tough and physical would fit in well with the Broncos’ defense, and his track record of reviving Alex Smith’s career should make him an attractive candidate with Wilson hoping to return to form next season.