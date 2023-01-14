Travis Etienne fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars RB in Wild Card Round?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will head into his first playoff game as a pro on Saturday night in a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. If you want him in your DFS lineup, here is an overview of what to consider before locking in your decisions ahead of Saturday’s slate.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Travis Etienne ($6,000)

After missing his entire rookie season with an injury, Etienne put together a strong year with 1,125 rushing yards on 220 attempts including five touchdowns. He also played a role in the passing game with 35 receptions for 316 yards. Etienne has a strong matchup with the Chargers' defense that ranks 28th in rushing yards allowed per game (145.8). In his third career game, Etienne rushed for 45 yards on 13 attempts with three receptions for 30 yards in a win over the Chargers earlier this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Chargers are really bad against the run as they’re dead last in yards per rush attempt (5.4), so Jacksonville would be smart to keep the ball on the ground often with its top back. Etienne’s workload should be significant, and he is very much worth the price in your DFS lineup.