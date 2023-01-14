Zay Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars WR in Wild Card Round?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 14. What does this matchup mean for Jaguars WR Zay Jones? Should you click him into your DFS lineup this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Zay Jones ($4,300)

Jones has a salary of $4,300 heading into this weekend’s DFS action at DraftKings while averaging 12.8 fantasy points per game this season. His matchup against the Chargers' secondary can be considered below-average, but Jones should still see around 5-6 targets.

Having said that, Jones hasn’t gotten quality looks lately. Over the last three games, he has seen a combined 15 targets for eight receptions and 59 total yards. A few receptions and less than 20 yards per contest doesn’t exactly scream fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. The matchup isn’t great, and Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence hasn’t fed Jones with high-quality targets lately. Jones has been a boom-or-bust fantasy option this season, and the draw against Los Angeles suggests the latter.