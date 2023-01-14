Christian Kirk fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars WR in Wild Card Round?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs. What does this matchup mean for Jaguars WR Christian Kirk? For $5,900 on DraftKings, should you click him into your lineup? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Christian Kirk ($5,900)

This matchup against the Chargers' secondary won’t be easy, but you better believe Kirk will be involved in the Jaguars’ gameplan. The receiver caught 6-of-8 passes last week for 99 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans. Kirk has posted 15+ fantasy points in three of his last six games, and he flexed upside of 35 fantasy points earlier this season with a cool 9-105-2 line at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Kirk should be considered for your DraftKings lineup for the Saturday-only slate as well as contests that span over the entire weekend. The matchup isn’t great, but Kirk’s price is reasonable, and he has proven 20+ fantasy point upside along with the trust of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.