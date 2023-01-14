Evan Engram fantasy outlook: Start or sit Jaguars TE in Wild Card Round?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. What does this matchup mean for Jaguars TE Evan Engram? For $4,200 on DraftKings, should you click him into your lineup? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram ($4,200)

Engram wasn’t great in the final two games of the regular season, posting just 3.9 and 6.7 fantasy points respectively. However, he was on a roll prior to that, averaging 22.93 fantasy points per game from Week 13 through 16. That included a 42.2 fantasy point outburst against the Tennessee Titans, where Engram racked up 11 catches for 162 yards and two scores.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. The matchup against Los Angeles is neutral, but the Jaguars will likely need Engram in what could be a back-and-forth game. You could argue that Engram is one of the better “per dollar” options at tight end on Saturday, and there’s merit to clicking him into your DraftKings DFS lineup for a bargain price of $4,200.