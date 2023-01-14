Picks, predictions for No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 17 TCU on Saturday, January 14

We have a top 25 matchup in the Big 12 to look forward to on Saturday as the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats hit the road to meet the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kansas State vs. TCU odds

Spread: TCU -5

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: TCU -205, Kansas State +175

Kansas State (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) is riding one of the nation’s longest win streaks at nine heading into this showdown and extended it by handling Oklahoma State in a 65-57 victory on Tuesday. The Wildcats were trailing by two at halftime but were able to outscore the Cowboys 21-9 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That proved to make all the difference as they maintained their edge the rest of the way. Markquis Nowell had 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in the win.

TCU (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) has had a rough week, and no, I’m not just talking about the football title game. The basketball Horned Frogs have dropped back-to-back conference games, the latest coming in the form of a 79-75 setback at Texas on Wednesday. The team entered halftime with a 13-point lead before squandering it in the second half. A Marcus Carr three put the Longhorns on top with 1:01 left and TCU was not able to get its lead back. Emanuel Miller led with 21 points in the meltdown.

The Pick: TCU -5

The Kansas State offense vs. TCU defense will be an interesting battle to watch as the two units are ranked in the top 30 in adjusted efficiency according to KenPom. However, the home team might find their edge on the other end of the floor.

The Horned Frogs are ranked 23rd in offensive rebound percentage while the Wildcats have been prone to give up second chance opportunities in the paint. That may be enough to allow for TCU to come out on top and cover as a slight favorite when the final horn sounds off.