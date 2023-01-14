Picks, predictions for No. 9 Arizona vs. Oregon on Saturday, January 14

The No. 9 Arizona Wildcats will continue their weekend romp through the Pacific Northwest on Saturday when facing the Oregon Ducks at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR, and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona vs. Oregon odds

Spread: Arizona -4

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: Arizona -190, Oregon +160

Arizona (15-2, 4-2 Pac-12) rebounded from a loss to Washington State last weekend by handling Oregon State in an 86-74 victory on Thursday. The Wildcats shot 52.3% from the field in this one and never trailed for the entire evening. Azuolas Tubelis led with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Oregon (9-8, 3-3 Pac-12) continues to have an up-and-down run through conference play and were torched by Arizona State in a 90-73 loss on Thursday. The Ducks let this game get away from them quickly and allowed the Sun Devils to shoot 52.4% from the field as they fell further and further behind. Will Richardson and N’Faly Dante were the only Oregon players to crack double-digit points in the loss.

The Pick: Arizona -4

The same way Arizona State was able to bury Oregon State on Thursday, I expect Arizona to do similar on Saturday. The Wildcats are shooting lights out with a 56.6% effective field goal percentage and that may very well overwhelm the Ducks. On top of that, Tubelis is playing like an All-American, averaging 23.8 points and 10.4 rebounds over his last five outings. Take the Wildcats to roll here and cover.