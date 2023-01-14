Picks, predictions for No. 24 Duke vs. Clemson on Saturday, January 14

Saturday will bring us an interesting ACC showdown in upstate South Carolina as the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils hit the road to meet the Clemson Tigers at 5 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, SC, and will air on the ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Duke vs. Clemson odds

Spread: Clemson -1.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Duke +100, Clemson -120

Duke (13-4, 4-2 ACC) has ripped off two straight victories heading into this matchup and handled its business in a 77-69 home victory over Pitt on Wednesday. The Blue Devils managed to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit to put down the Panthers for the eight-point win at Cameron Indoor Arena. Duke absolutely dominated Pitt on the glass throughout the evening, outrebounding the visiting team 51-28. Kyle Filipowski dropped 28 points and 15 rebounds in the win.

Clemson (14-3, 6-0 ACC) are knocking on the door of the top 25 and remained undefeated in ACC play with an 83-70 victory over Louisville on Wednesday. The Tigers were a bit sluggish coming out the gate but put their foot down to race past the lowly Cardinals the rest of the way. Hunter Tyson led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Clemson ML

This ACC showdown is essentially a coin flip and I’ll lean with the home team to get the job done at home here. Duke is 3-3 in Quad 1 games this season and are 0-3 against the spread in true road games. Meanwhile, Clemson is 3-1 in Quad 1 games this season and is a top 30 team in effective field goal percentage. I’ll predict that they execute on offense in front of a rowdy home crowd and come away with the victory.