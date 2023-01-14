Picks, predictions for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, January 14

Saturday’s college basketball slate will bring us a battle of two struggling teams in the Big 12 as the West Virginia Mountaineers hit the road to face the Oklahoma Sooners at noon ET. The game will take place at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, OK, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

West Virginia vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Oklahoma -4

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: Oklahoma -180, West Virginia +155

West Virginia (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) has hit a wall since conference play and were last clipped by Baylor in an 83-78 loss on Wednesday. The Mountaineers clung onto a one-point lead with 3:04 left in the contest before the Bears stormed out on a 7-0 run to grab control of the contest. WVU was able to cut the deficit back down to two in the final 15 seconds, but couldn’t get back over the hump. Joe Toussaint came off the bench to lead the team with 20 points in the loss.

Oklahoma (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) has also gotten some tough breaks in Big 12 play, last falling to Kansas in a 79-75 loss on Tuesday. The Sooners held a 10-point advantage with 5:19 to go in the contest before the defending champs stormed back and eventually pulled ahead in the final minute of action. All three of OU’s conference losses have come within four points. Grant Sherfield dropped 25 points in the loss.

The Pick: Oklahoma -4

These two teams are almost a mirror image of each other with West Virginia being ranked 27th in KenPom and Oklahoma being ranked 28th. Something has to give with these two struggling clubs and I’ll lean with the home team.

The Sooners are 9-7 against the spread this season and are a few bounces away from having more wins in league play. I’ll take OU to cover the spread and outright win on Saturday.