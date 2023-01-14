Picks, predictions for No. 16 Miami vs. N.C. State on Saturday, January 14

The No. 16 Miami Hurricanes will head up to the Carolinas on Saturday for an ACC showdown against the NC State Wolfpack at noon ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC, and will air on ACC Network Extra.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Miami vs. NC State odds

Spread: NC State -3

Over/Under: 152

Moneyline: NC State -150, Miami +130

Miami (14-2. 5-1 ACC) bounced back from its first conference loss the week prior by trouncing Boston College in an 88-72 victory on Wednesday. The Hurricanes took control of this matchup in the first half and were excellent on the offensive end throughout the game, shooting 60.4% from the field throughout the game. Jordan Miller had a smooth 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the win.

NC State (13-4, 3-3 ACC) has picked up victories in three of its last four ACC games and last edged Virginia Tech in a 73-69 victory last Saturday. The Wolfpack never trailed in this contest but the Hokies made them sweat a little bit towards the end, cutting the lead to three in the final minute. Jarkel Joiner had 21 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

The Pick: Over 152

This should be a fun, high-scoring battle as both teams have offenses ranked in the top 40 in adjusted efficiency. It’s hard to make heads or tails of who will come out with the win here, but I’ll keep it simple and take the over.