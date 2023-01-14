Picks, predictions for No. 19 Providence vs. Creighton on Saturday, January 14

The No. 19 Providence Friars have barreled through Big East play so far and will take their show on the road on Saturday when meeting the Creighton Bluejays at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Providence vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -7

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Creighton -260, Providence +220

Providence (14-3, 6-0 Big East) extended its win streak to nine and remained undefeated in conference play with an 83-80 victory over St. John’s last Saturday. The was a razor tight contest for the entirety of the afternoon and the Friars managed to walk the tightrope and maintain the lead late in the second half. Devin Carter stepped up with 19 rebounds, five rebounds, and five assists in the win. The team was notably missing senior guard Jared Bynum, who has been dealing with an abdominal injury. He is listed as day-to-day and is questionable for today’s matchup against Creighton.

Creighton (9-8, 3-3 Big East) has been less fortunate in Big East play, last falling in a 90-87 setback to Xavier on Wednesday. The Musketeers were able to jump out to a seven-point lead with just over five minutes left and the Bluejays had to play catch up the rest of the way. A Trey Alexander three brought them to within one in the final seconds, but Xavier was able to drain its two free throws on the other end to effectively ice the game. Baylor Scheierman had 25 points and five assists in the loss.

The Pick: Providence +7

Even with Bynum potentially sidelined for this one, I still trust Providence to go on the road and cover here. The Friars have gotten the job done against several tough opponents throughout this stretch and facing a struggling Bluejays team on the road will be no different. On top of that, Providence falls just below the line of a Quad 1 team in the matchup and Creighton is an abysmal 1-6 against Quad 1 opponents this season. Give me the Friars on the spread.