Picks, predictions for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor on Saturday, January 14

Saturday will bring us a Big 12 battle of two teams slow to get out the gate in conference play as the Oklahoma State Cowboys head down I-35 to meet the Baylor Bears at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Ferrell Center in Waco, TX, and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -6.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Baylor -280, Oklahoma State +235

Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-3 Big 12) has struggled in the early portions of Big 12 play and last fell to Kansas State in a 65-57 loss on Tuesday. The Wildcats were trailing by two at halftime but were able to outscore the Cowboys 21-9 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That proved to make all the difference as they maintained their edge the rest of the way. Kalib Boone dropped 23 points in the setback.

Baylor (11-5, 1-3 Big 12) was able to pick up its first league win on Wednesday, toppling West Virginia 83-78. The Mountaineers clung onto a one-point lead with 3:04 left in the contest before the Bears stormed out on a 7-0 run to grab control of the contest. WVU was able to cut the deficit back down to two in the final 15 seconds but Baylor was able to hang on for the win. Keyonte George had a monster game, putting up 32 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Baylor -6.5

Now that they’ve cracked the win column in conference play, I expect the Bears to start rolling and it continues today against the Cowboys. The Baylor offense and Oklahoma State defense are both top 10 units in adjusted efficiency and is this matchups of elite, I’ll defer to the home team to gain the upper hand. On top of that, OSU has struggled against elite competition as it is 1-5 against Quad 1 opponents this season. Give me Baylor to cover at home.