Picks, predictions for No. 20 Missouri vs. Florida on Saturday, January 14

The No. 20 Missouri Tigers will hit the road on Saturday for an SEC showdown against the Florida Gators at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL, and will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. Florida odds

Spread: Florida -5.5

Over/Under: 149.5

Moneyline: Florida -250, Mizzou +210

Missouri (13-3, 2-2 SEC) has dropped two of its last three contests and were last trucked by Texas A&M in an 82-64 blowout on Wednesday. The Tigers trailed by 17 at the half and just couldn’t get back in this one as the Aggies held it down for the duration of the second half. Mizzou was dominated on the glass, getting outrebounded 42-25 in the contest. Kobe Brown provided 12 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Florida (9-7, 2-2 SEC) has picked up back-to-back wins in league play and last handled LSU 67-56 on Tuesday. The middle 20 made the difference for the Gators on defense as they held the Tigers to 21 points during that stretch. Colin Castleton had 18 points, seven rebounds, and five blocks in the win.

The Pick: Florida -5.5

This is not the matchup Mizzou wants after suffering that tough road loss at A&M this week. The Tigers have the fifth ranked offense in adjusted efficiency but will be matched up on the road against the 21st-ranked defense in that same category. On top of that, the Tigers were thoroughly out-rebounded by the Aggies and have no one that can matchup down low with the 6’11” Castleston. Give me the Gators to roll and cover here.