Picks, predictions for No. 14 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, January 14

The defending national champions will be in action at home on Saturday as the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks play host to the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, KS, and will air on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -7.5

Over/Under: 134

Moneyline: Kansas -360, Iowa State +295

Iowa State (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) is cruising right along through the early stages of conference play and absolutely scorched Texas Tech in an 84-50 beatdown on Tuesday. The Cyclones were able to put the clamps on the Red Raiders in the middle 20, holding them to a combined 24 points during that stretch. They also dominated on the glass, outrebounding their opponent 45-28. Gabe Kalscheur led with 25 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Kansas (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) has also been flawless in Big 12 play and edged Oklahoma in a 79-75 victory on Tuesday. The Sooners held a 10-point advantage with 5:19 to go in the contest before the defending champs stormed back and eventually pulled ahead in the final minute of action. The Jayhawks pulled out the win despite shooting just 37.3% from the floor. KJ Adams led with 22 points and six rebounds off the bench in the win.

The Pick: Iowa State +7.5

This is one of the better matchups in the entire country on Saturday and I expect a competitive bout at Allen Fieldhouse. Both of these teams are elite defensively and ISU can cause major problems for KU by being the top ranked team in the nation in turnover percentage. Couple that with them being 10-5 against the spread this season and I can see them giving Bill Self’s crew fits until the very end. Give me the Cyclones to cover on the road.