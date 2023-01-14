Picks, predictions for No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Indiana on Saturday, January 14

We have a Big Ten showdown to look forward to on Saturday afternoon as the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to meet the Indiana Hoosiers at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN, and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wisconsin vs. Indiana odds

Spread: Indiana -4

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Indiana -175, Wisconsin +150

Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) has dropped two straight heading into this contest and were last best by Michigan State in a 69-65 loss on Tuesday. This was a seesaw affair that came down to the wire and an A.J. Hoggard jumper with 43 seconds left put the Spartans ahead. A couple of Hoggard free throws soon afterwards gave them the necessary cushion to hand the Badgers the loss. Wisconsin senior guard Tyler Wahl missed his second straight game with an ankle injury, and his status for Saturday’s game against Indiana is up in the air. Steven Crowl led the Badgers with 19 points in Tuesday’s loss to MSU.

Indiana (10-6, 1-4 Big Ten) is also in a bit of a slump having lost three straight games heading into this matchup. They were last dusted by Penn State in an 85-66 shellacking on Wednesday, a game where the Nittany Lions buried the Hoosiers with 18 threes. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the blowout loss.

The Pick: Indiana -4

One of these teams has to get off the mat and I trust IU to get the job done at home in this spot. The Hoosiers are still shooting 56.5% from the field in effective field goal percentage and having someone like TJD can always give them the edge in these competitive matchups. On the flip side, the lack of Wahl will continue to hurt the Badgers offensively and it will be difficult for them to keep pace on the road. Give me Indiana to cover here as the home favorite.