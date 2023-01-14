Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, January 14

We’ve got seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, but we’ll focus on six as part of the main slate. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props from those games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pascal Siakam over 25.5 points vs. Hawks (-125)

Siakam has been heating up over the last three games, averaging 30.0 points per game. Two of those contests were against the Hornets, so there’s some matchup benefits for Siakam in this stretch. The Hawks haven’t been great defensively this season and are coming off a hard-fought win over the Pacers Friday night. Look for the Raptors to get a win here behind Siakam’s outstanding scoring effort.

Donovan Mitchell over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Timberwolves (+105)

Minnesota is 29th in opponent three-point percentage this season, and Mitchell has been on fire from behind the arc. He’s in a bit of a slump at the moment but has hit the over on this line twice in the last five games. There’s some risk given the high line he has to clear but Mitchell offers an intriguing plus-money play in a favorable matchup.

Joel Embiid under 10.5 rebounds vs. Jazz (+105)

Even though Utah is coming off a game Friday, the Jazz rank in the top 10 over the last five games in opponent rebounds allowed. That means Embiid might be in for a battle down low. The 76ers big man has gone under this line in five of his last eight games, although he did hit 10 rebounds for two of those unders. Like the Mitchell prop, this one has some risk but does come with a plus-money payout.