NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, January 14

We’ve got seven games in the NBA Saturday, but only six are part of the main DFS slate. That’s our focus when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Al Horford, Boston Celtics, $4,800

Horford got a breather for the team’s last game, so he should be fresh for this contest. The Celtics get a favorable matchup against the Hornets, and Horford is coming in off back-to-back games where he had 29.3 DKFP. The big man should be the primary interior player for Boston in this matchup, so minutes won’t be an issue unless this game turns into a blowout.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,900

McDaniels has seen his price point drop a bit after some shaky outings but the forward remains around the 30 DKFP mark in this recent run. He’s going to continue getting heavy minutes with Gordon Hayward out. Despite a tricky matchup with the Celtics, the volume will be there for McDaniels to deliver a strong showing and bounce back from a few off games.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz, $4,700

Kessler hit two big free throws in Utah’s win Friday over the Magic as part of an effort which put in 41.3 DKFP. He only played 27 minutes and should be fresh enough to get decent run Saturday against Philadelphia. Kessler is averaging 34.6 DKFP in his last three games and despite potentially tangling with Joel Embiid for a majority of Saturday’s game, his production makes him a worthy value add.