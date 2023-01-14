Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves on Saturday

The Saturday night NBA schedule brings us to the Target Center where the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16) will conclude their five-game road trip when meeting the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) at 8 p.m. ET.

Cleveland came out on top in a 119-113 victory against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. The Cavs began their surge in the second half, overcoming a seven-point halftime deficit to claim a victory in the Pacific Northwest and maintain its spot near the top of the Eastern conference standings. Jarrett Allen dropped 24 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in the win.

Minnesota has won five of its last six outings and took down a shorthanded Suns team in a 121-116 victory last night. The Wolves took control of this contest early in the first quarter and never looked back, upping their lead to 24 at one point in the evening. Anthony Edwards delivered another solid performance of 31 points and six rebounds.

On the injury front, Edwards and Kyle Anderson are questionable for the Timberwolves. Donovan Mitchell was a late add to the report with an illness for Cleveland.

Cleveland enters this matchup as a 5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 225.5.

Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavaliers -5

Minnesota has been rolling since the flip of the calendar but the Wolves are running into a tough matchup on the second night of a back-to-back. Cleveland is trying to end this road trip on a high note and have performed well following days off. The Cavs are 15-11-3 against the spread when having one day off in between games and I expect that trend to continue tonight. Take Cleveland to cover on the road.

Over/Under: Under 225.5

It’s genuinely been a coin flip with O/U’s for both of these teams this season. With the Wolves playing their third game in four games and the Cavs on the final game of a five-game road trip, I expect some slight fatigue to play a factor tonight. Take the under.