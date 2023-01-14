Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks (24-19) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (19-22) at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Blazers have dropped five straight as they tumble down the Western conference rankings, while the Mavs are coming off a double-overtime win against the Lakers to halt a two-game skid.

On the Blazers’ side, Damian Lillard (ankle) is questionable and Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable. For the Mavs, Christian Wood is questionable with an illness.

The Mavericks are 2-0 against Portland this season, most recently beating them 130-110. Despite Portland’s recent struggles, they enter as 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total for the game set at 224.5.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +1.5

Dallas has found its recipe for success against the Trail Blazers. Portland doesn’t have the tools to limit Luka Doncic. Lillard putting up 50 points wasn’t enough to win over the Cavaliers, which is cause for more overarching concern but also demonstrative of the Blazers’ recent performances. The Mavs should be able to cover this one on the road.

Over/Under: Over 224.5

While the Trail Blazers’ points per game average has decreased over their last few games, the Mavs’ has gone up to 116.7 points per game over their last 10 games. The last two times these teams faced off this season, the totals ended at 240 and 229. Take the over at 224.5.