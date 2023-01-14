Picks, predictions for No. 15 Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday, January 14

The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to get off the mat on Saturday when hitting the road to face the Vanderbilt Commodores at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt odds

Spread: Arkansas -4.5

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: Arkansas -200, Vanderbilt +170

Arkansas (12-4, 1-3 SEC) has dropped back-to-back games in league play heading into this matchup and were outpaced by Alabama in a 84-69 loss on Wednesday. With the game tied at the half, the Hogs gradually fell further and further behind in the second half and couldn’t match the late output from the Crimson Tide. It marked their second straight loss by double-digits, so that’s something to monitor if it becomes a trend with this team. Davonte Davis had 16 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Vanderbilt (8-8, 1-2 SEC) threatened to pull a major upset against Tennessee on Tuesday, but ultimately faded in a 77-68 loss. The Commodores led by two at halftime before being outscored by the Volunteers 19-7 in the first 10 minutes of the second half. That gave the Vols enough cushion to hold Vandy at bay for the rest of the game. None of Vanderbilt’s starters finished the game with double-digit points as Liam Robbins led off the bench with 18 points and seven rebounds.

The Pick: Arkansas -4.5

There’s an opportunity for this to be a get right game for the Hogs and I think they take advantage in Nashville. Arkansas has the 11th-ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and its speciality on that end of the floor is limiting second chance opportunities. Vandy will need every scoring chance it can take to keep up with its visitors and I don’t think the home team will be able to overcome. Give me the Razorbacks to cover as the road favorite.