Picks, predictions for North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic on Saturday, January 14

The top two teams in Conference USA will duke it out on Saturday as the North Texas Mean Green hit the road to meet the Florida Atlantic Owls at 2 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FAU Arena in Boca Raton, FL, and will air on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

North Texas vs. Florida Atlantic odds

Spread: Florida Atlantic -3.5

Over/Under: 122.5

Moneyline: FAU -165, North Texas +140

North Texas (14-3, 5-1 C-USA) has rattled off four straight wins heading into this matchup and last clipped Louisiana Tech in a 67-65 victory on Wednesday. The Mean Green let a commanding 18-point halftime lead slip away down the stretch and with the game tied in the final seconds, Kai Huntsberry nailed a clutch jumper with four seconds left to put them on top. Tylor Perry led the way in this matchup with 21 points.

Florida Atlantic (15-1, 5-0 C-USA) is becoming the mid-major darling of this season as it is riding a 15-game win streak heading into this showdown and is knocking on the door of the AP Top 25. The cardiac Owls last four victories have come within four points or less and they last topped local rival FIU in a 77-73 overtime victory on Wednesday. With a slight lead in the extra period, Michael Forrest came away with a clutch three and a pair of clutch free throws in the final 15 seconds of action to clinch the victory for the Owls. Johnell Davis led the team with 17 points and five rebounds in the win.

The Pick: Under 122.5

North Texas is the slowest team in the nation in adjusted tempo and will most likely try to grind down the pace to hinder the FAU offense. The previous matchup between these to squads saw the Owls defeat the Mean Green in a 50-46 rockfight on December 29 and we can expect something similar on Saturday. Bang the under here.