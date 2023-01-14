Picks, predictions for Mississippi State vs. No. 21 Auburn on Saturday, January 14

The No. 21 Auburn Tigers will be in action on Saturday night when welcoming the Mississippi State Bulldogs to the Plains at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL, and will air on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mississippi State vs. Auburn odds

Spread: Auburn -8

Over/Under: 128

Moneyline: Auburn -360, Mississippi State +295

Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3 SEC) has struggled in the early portions of conference play and last fell to Georgia in a 58-50 loss on Wednesday. MSU held a four-point lead on its Bulldog counterparts from Athens, GA, before the Red and Black dropped 28 points in the final 10 minutes of action to pull ahead. MSU shot just 30% from the field as Shakeel Moore and DJ Jeffries were the only players to score in double-digits in the loss.

Auburn (13-3, 3-1 SEC) has won two straight league play and handled business in an 82-73 road victory over Ole Miss on Tuesday. The first 10 minutes of the second half made the difference for the Tigers as the outscored the Rebels 23-13 during that stretch. Wendell Green led with 23 points and seven assists in the win.

The Pick: Auburn -8

Both teams boast top 15 defenses in adjusted efficiency heading into this matchup, so expect a generally low-scoring fist fight on the Plains on Saturday. I still think Auburn will ultimately pull away at home here as MSU’s subpar offense won’t be able to produce enough the keep pace. Give me the Tigers to cover as a home favorite.